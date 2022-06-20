Two injured in boat crash in Tecumseh

A 51-year-old Michigan man has been charged in connection with a boat crash in Tecumseh on the weekend.

The OPP reports a 32-foot vessel struck a break wall near Lakewood Beach on Lake St. Clair late Saturday night.

Provincial police in Tecumseh, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service, Tecumseh Fire Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard responded.

Eight people were onboard and two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have laid charges of operation while impaired and operation causing bodily harm.

The accused has been ordered to appear in court in Windsor at a later date.

The occupants of the vessel were turned over to Canada Border Services Agency.