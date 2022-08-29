Two job fairs to hire in-home care providers in Essex County

Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario needs people and is hosting two job fairs this week to fill some in demand jobs.

The organization is looking to hire Attendant Service Workers (ASWs) to provide personal care and assistance associated with tasks of daily living for adults with physical disabilities and seniors.

The focus is to hire people to serve the eastern portion of Essex County - Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Point, St. Joachim, Staples, Wheatley Comber and Leamington. However, the company will be accepting resumes for postings elsewhere across Windsor-Essex.

Debra Groen, Manager of Recruitment, says they're all struggling those gaps in service since pre-COVID.

"Certainly with COVID still lingering, we're still having an increased need to provide in-home support to for individuals with physical disabilities in the community. So as many people as we can find, we'll take," she says.

Due to the need for workers, the group will be accepting applications from those interested in the work and will provide training for the positions.

Groen says interested applicants will need to have a vehicle to travel from home-to-home to provide care across Essex County.

"If they have a PSW {Personal Support Worker} certificate, absolutely, 100 per cent. If they don't have a PSW certificate, come with the heart and willingness," she says "We're looking to train people to be Attendant Service Workers. If you have the compassion, empathy and ability to care for individuals in their own home, then we'll train you."

Groen says right now health care is in a crisis and there is an increased need to care for people in their home to keep them out of a hospital or long-term care.

"If you're looking for a job and you're willing to try, and you fit the script to provide in-home personal care service, we will train you and get you working," she adds.

The job fairs will be held Aug. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 333 South St., Belle River in Room 104A (at the back of Belle River High School).