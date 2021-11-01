Two Lakeshore men recognized for bravery

Two residents of Lakeshore have been recognized for bravery by Essex County Ontario Provincial Police.

Robert Thoms and Kenneth Baker have received the Commissioner's Citation for Bravery.

In March of 2020, Thoms and Baker rushed to help a neighbour, whose home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say they entered the home by breaking a window to gain access to ensure everyone was out of the residence.

Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"It is a tremendous privilege to recognize people that have stepped up and responded to assist others during difficult circumstances. Our community is better off with individuals such as these," said Miller.