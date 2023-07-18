Two Leamington employers fined after workers 2022 death

$170,000 in fines have been handed to two Leamington employers after the death of a 27-year-old worker last year.

The Ministry of Labour says the worker was fatally injured while installing weather strips on the glass window vents of a greenhouse roof on January 10, 2022.

The MOL report stated contrary to safety procedures, their fall protection harness was not fastened.

The incident happened at a workplace located at 429 Mersea Rd. 8, Staples, Ontario.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, FHES Ontario Ltd. was fined $70,000 and Lebo Farms Ltd. $100,000 by Judge Ronald Marion.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.