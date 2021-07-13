Two Leamington Men Face Drug Related Charges

Provincial police in Leamington have charged two men with a number of drug-related offences.

According to police, officers responded to a business on Erie Street South Monday around 6:30pm for a suspicious person call.

Police say two men in a vehicle where located in the parking lot of the business and approximately $11,500 worth of illicit drugs were found.

A 33-year-old from Leamington is facing four charges including Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-cocaine.

Police also charged a 34-year-old from Leamington. The man is facing two charges including Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin).

Both men were released from custody and will appear in court in September.