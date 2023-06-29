Two local beaches closed, four listed as unsafe for swimming

Two local beaches are closed and four beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming heading into the Canada Day long weekend.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach and Sandpoint Beach are closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

The water for these two beaches will be resampled and the results will be available by end of day Friday.

WECHU also says that Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria as well.

Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach are both open and safe to swim in.

The water samples were tested on Monday, June 26.

Until September, or weather permitting, the health unit will be collecting beach water samples from the local area beaches and sharing the test results with the community.

Beach water testing results from samples tested on Monday, June 26. June 28, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website)