Two local beaches closed, one not recommended for swimming

Two local beaches are closed and one is not recommended for swimming this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says high levels of bacteria (E.coli) in the water has closed Belle River Beach and Mettawas Beach.

Water samples that were tested on Monday (July 18) also has Sandpoint Beach listed as not recommended for swimming.

Beach closure signs and procedures must be followed.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all open and safe to swim in.

The Health Unit will resample the closed beaches, and provide an update at a later date.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU Website