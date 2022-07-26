Two local beaches not recommended for swimming

Two local beaches are not recommended for swimming this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has Belle River Beach and Mettawas Beach listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria (E.coli) in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all open and safe to swim in.

No beaches are closed this week.

Water samples were tested on July 25 at all nine local beaches.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU Website