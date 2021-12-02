Two local daycares dealing with COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two childcare centres in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare in Windsor and Montessori Early Years in LaSalle.

The health unit says there are three confirmed cases at Montessori while the number of cases are still pending at Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare.

As of Thursday morning, the Delta Variant has not been detected at either daycare.