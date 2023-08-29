Two local lawyers have been appointed judges of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario

Two local lawyers will now be sitting at the table amongst the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.

Former managing partner of Greg Monforton and Partners, Jennifer Bezaire, has been appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.

Bezaire joined the Greg Monforton team almost 20 years ago after spending her first few years as a student and then associate lawyer at Fraser, Milner, Casgrain LLP in Toronto.

She handled some of the most significant injury cases in the region at GMP and protected the rights of innocent accident victims, ensuring they obtained fair compensation for their injuries.

Most recently, she was an Executive member of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association, an appointee to the Ontario Civil Rules Committee, a member of the Product Technical Advisory Committee of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and co-chair of the Windsor-Essex Bench and Bar Committee.

Bezaire also taught Auto Insurance Law to upper year students at the University of Windsor.

Founding partners, Greg Monforton and Brad Robitaille, state they have never seen anyone quite like Jennifer, and she is a superstar.

They offer her fond wishes as she transitions to this new career, and thank her for all she has done.

Jason Howie, a Windsor family lawyer, has also been appointed.

He graduated from the University of Windsor's Faculty of Law in 1987.

Justice Howie was a member of The Advocates’ Society, the Essex Law Association, and the Essex County Family Law Lawyers Association where he served as president and vice president. He led a committee to reconstitute this Association as the Family Law Association of Windsor following the COVID-19 outbreak. He was also a long-time member of the Essex County Superior Court of Justice Bench Bar Committee.

Howie was selected as a representative to the Provincial Family Law Working Group of the Superior Court of Justice. He was an instructor of the Bar Admissions Course [London and Windsor] in the areas of professional responsibility and family law. He presented to the Middlesex Law Association, Ontario Bar Association, and the Law Society of Ontario. He participated as a Mentor for the Law Society of Ontario Coach/Mentor program.

During his practice, Howie appeared at all levels of Court in Ontario and was recognized as a leading lawyer in peer-reviewed legal publications.