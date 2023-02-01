Two local residents receive 'Ontario Senior Achievement Award' for outstanding accomplishments

The Ontario government is celebrating the accomplishments of 16 outstanding seniors for their contributions to their communities and to the province, and two of the recipients are local residents.

Those being recognized will receive a '2022 Ontario Senior Achievement Award' for their contributions and for making a positive difference in the lives of Ontarians.

Recipients of the 'Ontario Senior Achievement Award' are helping to improve the lives of Ontarians of all ages through community services and humanitarian activities.

This includes fundraising, leading community beautification projects, helping with local programs, volunteering in hospitals, local churches, retirement homes and long-term-care homes.

They also support the aging population by serving as advocates for veterans, the homeless, new immigrants, the Francophone community, people with disabilities and job seekers.

Locally, Larry Duffield of Windsor, is being recognized. He spent nearly 37 years as a Canadian diplomat with Foreign Affairs and International Trade where he served for 25 years at seven foreign postings.

Since moving to Windsor-Essex in 2004, he has served the community by volunteering with the Windsor Seniors Advisory Committee, Canterbury ElderCollege, Glengarry Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels, among others.

He has also worked to raise awareness of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations, with a focus on Indigenous youth. Duffield has also volunteered on about a dozen "Election Observation Missions" to Haiti, Pakistan and Ukraine since 2008.

Joan McSweeney of Leamington has also been recognized. She served on the Board of Directors of the South Essex Community Council for 12 years which provides community services for individuals aged 55 and older, people with disabilities, newcomers to Canada, job seekers, employers, children, and youth.

She also developed Leamington Hospice, a palliative care to the seniors’ community which has become a centre of excellence for palliative care in the region.

McSweeney has also served as a municipal representative on the police services board for the past 21 years.

All recipients were recognized by Lieutenant Governor, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho, at a ceremony in the Lieutenant Governor's Suite at Queen's Park on January 31.