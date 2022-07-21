Two locals charged in connection to Ambassador Bridge blockade

Windsor Police have charged two people from the city in connection to the "Freedom Convoy" movement that took place back in February.

During the course of the protest, the WPS along with partnering police agencies, worked together to identify participants and the organizers/leaders involved.

According to police, on February 9, two vehicles were seen by police driving into the intersection at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West, causing all access to northbound traffic to be blocked.

The vehicles blocked traffic attempting to cross an international border and police say through investigation they've identified both of the drivers.

Additionally, police say both drivers were also identified being leaders/organizers of events during the convoy.

42-year-old Nycole Dicredico and 41-year-old William Laframboise are both charged with mischief.