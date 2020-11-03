Two Locations added to Health Unit's Possible COVID-19 Exposure List

Two new possible COVID-19 exposure points have been released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday.

Anyone who attended the Tim Hortons at 1218 Essex County Road in Lakeshore may have been exposed on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Redeemed Christian Church of God at 1636 Tecumseh Rd. W. in Windsor has also been added to the list with possible exposure on Sunday Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health unit says the risk of exposure is low, but it's notifying the public as a precaution.

Anyone who attended either location is asked to keep an eye out for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the possible exposure date.