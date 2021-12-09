Two men arrested after a $12-million drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge

Two men have been arrested following a $12-million drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

On Dec. 4, agents with the Canada Border Services Agency stopped a tractor trailer entering the country from the U.S., with a search of the vehicle turning up approximately 112 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $12-million.

The discovery was the result of a drug investigation launched in early 2021 by the Brantford Police Service with help from CBSA.

Brantford police say they identified a group of individuals who were believed to be involved in the importation of cocaine into Canada, and involved in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine throughout the City of Brantford and the surrounding regions.

As a result of the joint investigation, two men from Brantford, both 22-years-old, have been charged with Possession for the Purpose to Traffic and Importation of Cocaine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.