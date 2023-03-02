Two men arrested after local senior helps police prevent grandparent scam

A local senior has been recognized by Windsor Police for being able to prevent herself from falling victim to the grandparent scam.

At Windsor Police Headquarters on Thursday, Bonnie Bednarik shared her story on how she knew something wasn't right when she received a call on Wednesday from a scammer claiming to be her grandson.

Bednarik says the suspect told her that he needed $9,300 in cash for bail after being arrested.

"He said he was in jail, he said he got into an accident with his friend Dave, it was Dave's car. They found pills in the glove compartment, he was arrested and he was in jail and he needed the bonds money."

She was able to lead the suspect on that she would give over the money, giving her enough time to contact police.

The Windsor Police Service's Financial Crimes Unit was able to intercept the two suspects as they approached her house to collect the cash.

As a result, a 19-year-old man from Windsor, and a 22-year-old man from Tecumseh, are each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Bednarik says Windsor seniors need to be more vigilant.

"You do not give money to a stranger, you call the police if you get a call like this. First of all, you never give them your grandson or granddaughters name. You call the police, you call your family. Do not give money to anybody you don't know."

She says the scammer was phishing for information.

"This was my third time and I thought with all of the media attention, I thought 'I'm going to lead this guy on and see where it goes'. And fortunately, it was a good outcome."

Sgt. Rob Durling with the Financial Crimes Unit says they were able to set up static surveillance within a couple of hours.

"With her making a phone call to the Financial Crime office, my team of investigators were able to go into the area of where she resides and set up some static surveillance. It took a little bit, it took a couple of hours. But eventually we were able to arrest two individuals."

Sgt. Durling adds that he's seen over a dozen similar occurrences within the last month.

"Right now, we're kind of experiencing a really high volume. I've seen over a dozen of these similar occurrences, and obviously it's going to continue because, unfortunately, crime does pay a criminal so they will continue to do it."

While arresting the two men, police were able to locate packages containing money from two previous scams. Through investigation, police learned that one of the packages recovered is from a victim in Amherstburg.

Although arrests have been made in this case, Windsor Police continues to advise community members to be vigilant when receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a relative.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com