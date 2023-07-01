Two men arrested after neighbour dispute in Blenheim

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting each other in Blenheim.

Just after 6 a.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police were called to St. George St, and learned an altercation took place between two men.

Police say at one point, one of the men approached his neighbour with a baseball bat.

A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous weapons, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police say the 59-year-old man received minor injuries when he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour, a 50-year-old man, who was also arrested and was charged with aggravated assault.

Both men were released from custody with a future court date.