Two men arrested in connection to a string of break-ins

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins at local businesses since August.

The Windsor Police Service's Target Base Unit, from August to October, investigated several night time break-ins at businesses throughout Windsor.

During their investigation, officers identified two suspects: 29-year-old Darrin Bastien and 28-year-old Brandon Malott, both from Windsor.

According to police, on October 23, officers located Bastien as he drove in the 3500 block of Wyandotte Street East, and when they attempted to pull him over Bastien drove off quickly into oncoming traffic.

In the interest of public safety, officers say they didn't pursue the vehicle.

The following day, the LaSalle Police Service responded to a report that Bastien had stolen over $5,000 in merchandise from a store in the 6000 block of Malden Road.

When LaSalle Police located Bastien’s vehicle a short time later, they say he again took off at a high rate of speed and again in the interest of public safety no further attempt was made to stop him.

Later that evening, members of the WPS’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit found and arrested Bastien in a business in the 1300 block of Walker Road.

Malott was later arrested at a residence in the 3500 block of Wyandotte St E.

Bastien is facing seven total criminal charges, including three counts of theft under $5,000, while Malott is facing three criminal charges in total.

Additonally, the LaSalle Police Service has charged Bastien with four more criminal charges.

Police say this continues to be an active investigation, and ask that anyone with information contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.