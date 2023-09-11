Two men charged after $6.1 million worth of illegal cannabis seized in Blenheim

Two men are facing charges after police in Chatham-Kent seized $6.1 million worth of illegal cannabis plants from an address in Blenheim.

According to police, on September 8, members of the Police Intelligence Section, with help from the Chatham-Kent Police K9 Unit, executed a search warrant on Story Street as part of the investigation.

The illegal cannabis plants seized were in varying stages of growth.

A 40-year-old Blenheim man and a 41-year-old Toronto man were both arrested, and face charges of cultivating illegal cannabis.

Both men were taken to police headquarters, before being released with conditions and a court date of October 12.