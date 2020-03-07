Two Men Charged in Windsor Shooting

Two people have been arrested after a shooting earlier this year in Windsor.

On January 27 around 1:25pm, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1300-block of Ouellette Ave.

Around the same time, a man went to the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police arrested two suspects this week without incident.

Jason Harris, 37, of Windsor and Alexander Caza, 23, of no fixed address are charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Caza faces an additional charge of possession of an illicit drug.

A gun has not been recovered.