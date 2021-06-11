Two Men from Quebec Charged with Kidnapping in Windsor

Two men from Quebec face kidnapping charges in Windsor.

Windsor Police Service has launched an investigation after responding around 4 a.m. on Wednesday to a report that a woman had been brought to Windsor from the Montreal area against her will.

Police were able to fine a home in the 500 block of Tournier Street where the woman was believed to be held.

According to police, the woman was found safely around 6 a.m., but the Emergency Services Unit contained the property, as the suspects were believed to still be inside the home.

Investigators tell AM800 News the alleged kidnappers surrendered themselves to police at around 10:30 a.m. without incident.

Oliver Exalus, a 21-year-old man from Laval, Que., and Abder Jama Abdi, a 20-year-old man from Pierrefonds, Que., are both charged with kidnapping.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone near the 500 block of Tournier Street to check surveillance footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.