Two men from the GTA arrested following drug seizure by Windsor Police

Windsor Police have arrested two men from the Greater Toronto Area after an investigation and seizure of illicit drugs and money.

Investigators from the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs within the City of Windsor earlier in August.



During the course of the investigation, the two men, a vehicle and a guest room at a motel located in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue were identified in the operation.



Investigators applied for and were granted search warrants on August 17, and located the suspects in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue at 1 p.m.

Both suspects were then arrested without incident.



A 29-year-old and 23-year-old, both from Ajax, each face three criminal charges related to possession.