Two More Condo Developments Approved in LaSalle

A couple of sizeable condo developments have been approved in LaSalle.

The first — a six-storey building with 56 units on the former Sunnyside Tavern site on Front Road which will also include docking for resident owned boats.

Councillor Mark Carrick says some residents are worried about traffic, but consultants have determined that won't be an issue.

"I think it looks awesome. If we look back, we had the old arena there, we had the Sunnyside Tavern there, we had a ton of traffic coming in and out of there all the time. This won't even be close to that in my opinion and from what I'm hearing. I think if we're going to help revitalize Front Rd. like we've all committed to, it goes hand-in-hand with what we're trying to do," he says.

A proposed condo development on Front Rd. in LaSalle (Photo courtesy of the Town of LaSalle)

Councillor Sue Desjarlais says it's a great addition to what's already happening on the town's waterfront.

"I'm happy to see that we, as the community, are building up Front Road. That's something that we've talked about for a long time. With out Small Coast Project and now with this development, we're building it up and we're giving back to the citizens what they've asked us to do and that's to build up Front Road," she says.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says this will offer a unique option for residents.

"I think it's a beautiful looking building. It'll be something different for the area and I really do think it'll help spark some of that development and change in usage that we've been looking for for so long," says Renaud.

The second development approved is a pair of five-storey buildings totalling 70 units on Sprucewood Ave west of Malden Road with ground floor commercial space.

Both projects still need to go through site plan control before getting final approval from council.