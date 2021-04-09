Two More COVID-19 Cases at Riverside Secondary School

Back-to-back days COVID-19 cases are being reported at Riverside Secondary School in Windsor.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, two more students have tested positive.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases were identified on April 7 and have since been added to the school board's website.

There was a previous student case identified at the high school on April 6.