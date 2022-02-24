Two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 131 new high risk cases and two additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 20s and a man in his 90s, both from the community.

The health unit says there are now 316 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 23 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, 11 are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and 10 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 576 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.5 per cent have received two doses.

53.2 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.