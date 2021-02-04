Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex; 20 New Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 20 new COVID-19 casesalong with two more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the two deaths were from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, four are related to outbreaks, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and five are still under investigation.

There are now 402 active cases in the community.

59 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,253 cases since the pandemic began with 11,517 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 14 workplace outbreaks and six hospital outbreaks.

There have been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.