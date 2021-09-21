Two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex; 39 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 50s and a woman in his 80s both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, three are outbreak related, and 12 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 333 active cases in the community, with 166 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,957 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,961 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,358 cases since the pandemic began with 18,575 listed as resolved.

There have been 450 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 600,369 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

75.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.