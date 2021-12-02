Two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex, 83 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 37 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 25 are community acquired, three are travel, four are outbreak related and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 585 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,490 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,478 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, seven community outbreaks, and one outbreak in long-term care homes.

23 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,999 cases since the pandemic began with 20,941 listed as resolved.

There have been 473 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 680,399 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.