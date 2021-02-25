Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 34 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the deaths were from community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, five are related to outbreaks, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are considered community and six are still under investigation.

There are now 260 active cases in the community.

47 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,899 cases since the pandemic began with 12,261 listed as resolved.

There are four outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 378 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.