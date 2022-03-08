Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 37 new high risk cases and two additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death were a man in his 80s from the community and a man in his 90s from a a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 227 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Six are community outbreak and seven are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 583 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.9 per cent have received two doses.

53.7 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.