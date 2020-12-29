Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was a resident from a long term care home and one was from the community.

The long term care home death was a man in his 70s.

The community death was a woman in her 70s.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 16 are related to outbreaks and 141 are still under investigation.

There are now 1797 active cases in the community.

79 confirmed cases are in hospital with 17 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 131 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 7,211 cases since the pandemic began with 5,285 listed as resolved.

There are 18 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 17 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and four community outbreaks.

There have been 129 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.