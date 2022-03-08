Two more Huron Church Road access points reopen

One Huron Church Road access point still remains closed after last month's blockade near the Ambassador Bridge.

According to Windsor police, Huron Church Road northbound from College Avenue is only open for bridge traffic.

This comes after the reopening of Huron Church Road at Girardot Street and Huron Church Road at Millen Street in all directions by police Monday afternoon.

Police had several Huron Church Road intersections blocked after a week-long blockade by groups protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Police say they continue reassessing and opening roads when it is safe to do so.