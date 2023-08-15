Two more local municipalities declare IPV an epidemic

Two additional local municipalities have joined to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Both Kingsville and Amherstburg councils approved reports on Monday evening to make the declaration.

Both councils received and supported a report from the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex which recognizes the issues of violence against women and children in Windsor-Essex as serious to the health and wellness of local families.

A support letter was sent to both municipalities which was received by both.

Amherstburg council also supported sending a correspondence to Premier Doug Ford, local MPPs, and the Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, Charmaine Williams.

Numerous municipalities across Ontario have already declared intimate partner violence an epidemic in their communities, and locally, Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, and Lakeshore have made the declaration.

Windsor Police have also showcased their support in declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic.

In Windsor-Essex in 2022, there were 2,378 intimate partner violence calls made to police, and 2,357 crisis calls made to local women shelters.