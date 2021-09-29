Two more positive cases of COVID-19 identified at local schools

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases at local schools.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student case was identified at Sandwich West Public School on Wednesday — this comes after another student case on September 23.

A case was discovered at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Wednesday as well where one class has to be dismissed at Assumption College Catholic High School.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.