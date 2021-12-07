Two more school COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared two more school COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Centennial Central Public School in Comber and Dr. David Suzuki Public School in east Windsor.

The health unit is working on confirming the number of cases at both schools and says at this time, a variant of concern has not been detected.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted COVID-19 outbreaks at Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare in Windsor and Montessori Early Years in LaSalle.

There are currently nine school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.