Two more student cases of COVID-19 at the GECDSB

Two more student cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Greater Essex County District School Board.

According to the board's website, a student case has been confirmed at Davis Public School at 2855 Rivard St. in Windsor.

A student case was also confirmed at Marlborough Public School at 3557 Melbourne Rd. in Windsor.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since the beginning of the school year, the board has reported 54 student cases and three staff cases of the virus.