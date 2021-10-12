Two more student cases of COVID-19 at the GECDSB
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 at one of its schools.
School board officials have announced two student cases of the virus at Leamington District Secondary School.
According to board officials, close contacts in both cases have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Since the school year began, 73 student cases of the virus and five staff cases have been recorded by the board.