Two more suspect identified in relation to Windsor assault case

The Windsor Police Service has identified two more suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case earlier this month.

Arrest warrants have been issued for William James Dean and Jesseca St. Louis.

The 52-year-old Dean is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, and greyish hair.

The 35-year-old St. Louis is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon and two counts of robbery.

She is described as white, approximately 5’4” tall, with a thin build, green eyes and blonde hair.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say five suspects forced their way into an apartment, beat a male victim with a metal object and robbed two other victims of their personal items.

Three other suspects have previously been arrested in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service has issued arrest warrants for William James Dean and Jesseca St. Louis (pictured above) who are wanted in connection to a Feb. 6 assault case on Glengarry Avenue in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)