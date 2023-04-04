Two new art installations revealed in WIFF Alley downtown

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association has revealed two new art installations in the downtown's WIFF Alley.

The alley, located at 176 University Avenue West, will see the introduction of work by Billie McLaughlin's Sky Art project and Lock Installation.

McLaughlin, working in collaboration with Daniel Bombardier, aims to reinvent and transform the downtown core and highlighting the impact of WIFF.

The new installations are possible due to a Government of Canada investment through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, delivered by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to support community liveliness as well as reanimating communities.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer for Windsor International Film Festival, says he's so happy to see the art installations.

"The beautification of the space makes it beautiful, it makes it accessible, safe for everybody which is really great. That's a very busy alley, that's the main corridor between some of our main venues for WIFF. And people enjoy it year round, you have people who are taking their wedding photos there, and hanging out," he explains. "By beautifying these spaces, making them inviting for families, and also to tourists as well, it just speaks to the great things going on in our downtown community."

He says this is a step in the right direction for downtown Windsor.

"It pushes us exactly in the right direction by making it attractive, by making it safe for families, by making it kind of cool, it makes people want to be there. There's are all steps in the right direction."

Georgie says this new addition builds on the community improvements.

"There's a lot of good stuff happening downtown, a lot of beautification, a lot of clean-up happening. And those things make spaces into something that you want to gather around, that you want to socialize around. And it just builds community pride, which is really what it's about. The whole city does well by having a great downtown."

The two new works marry Art Alley and WIFF Alley for over 250 feet of space featuring immersive, interactive artworks.

The two installations are in collaboration with local and provincial artists, the City of Windsor, the Downtown Windsor Districting Committee, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and the Windsor International Film Festival.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi