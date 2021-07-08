Two New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex but Health Unit says Overall Net Increase is Zero

The local health unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net increase of zero after routine data clean up of historical cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, both are considered community acquired.

There have been 1,978 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,813 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and four are the Delta variant.

There are now 23 active cases in the community, with 10 being variant of concern cases.

Two confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,832 cases since the pandemic began with 16,374 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 468,440 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.9 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

54.1 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.