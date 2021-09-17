Two new minivans added to the WEVax to Win prize list

Two Chrysler Pacifica minivans are now up for grabs as part of the WEVax To Win contest in Windsor-Essex.

The contest is designed to boost the region's COVID-19 vaccination rate by offering fully vaccinated residents the chance to win over $200,000 in prizes.

The two minivans, including one hybrid version, were announced as new additions to the prize list Friday afternoon.

Since registration began on Sept. 1, close to 25,000 people have entered the contest.

Windsor residents are leading the way with more than 13,000 individuals already registered for the contest, followed by LaSalle in second place.

Statistics show that those between the ages of 50 and 60 are signing up in the largest number, followed by those in the 40 to 50 range.

The first draw will take place on October 1, 2021, and random draws will continue on a weekly basis thereafter.

The grand prize draw for the two Pacificas will take place Nov. 5.

Other prizes up for grabs include the 2022 property tax and rental accommodation relief, recreation passes and municipal parking passes, a one-year movie pass, PlayStation 5 gaming systems, staycation packages and tuition packages at the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

Visit WEVaxToWin.ca for more information on all available prizes and to enter the draw. Winners will be required to provide proof of full vaccination and residency to claim their prize.

To date, 282,852 (65.4 per cent) residents in Windsor and Essex County have received their full vaccination, according to a release from the City of Windsor.

With files from Rob Hindi