Two pedestrians injured after being hit by a car in downtown Windsor

Two pedestrians remain in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Windsor.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a collision involving two men in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle with a damaged front end and two adult males laying on the roadway.

Both victims sustained life threatening injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was northbound on Ouellette Avenue when the two men were struck as they were crossing the road.

Investigators are requesting residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.