Two People Arrested in a Forcible Confinement Case in Windsor

Two people have been arrested following an unsettling incident in Windsor where a man was held against his will.

On Saturday, police say a man was coerced by two suspects who were known to him to attend a residence.

When the victim declined, he was assaulted suffering minor injuries with one of the suspects pulling a gun and threatening the victim if he didn't comply.

The victim was then taken to a home on Langlois Avenue and held against his will for several hours.

Investigators say a female suspect, also known to the victim, was there as well.

Police executed a search warrant on Sunday seizing evidence and arresting two people during a traffic stop on George Avenue.

A 38-year-old Windsor man, Michael Pare, is facing a list of charges including Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats to Cause Death, Forcible Confinement, Extortion, Uttering Threats to Cause Death - Animal, Robbery and others.

A 38-year-old woman, Sarah Bianchi, is charged with Forcible Confinement, Extortion, Uttering Threats to Cause Death - Animal, and two counts of Possess Firearm While Prohibited.