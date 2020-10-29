Two People Arrested in Daytime Break and Enter in Lakeshore

Two people from Windsor are facing a list of charges after provincial police arrested two suspects in a daytime break and enter in Lakeshore.

Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police rushed to a house in the 18-hundred block of Manning Road after the people living there called to say two people were trying to break into the home.

When police arrived, a vehicle was spotted in the driveway and a suspect was running from the home.

When officers tried to stop the suspects, the vehicle hit a police cruiser but the two suspects were eventually captured after more officers arrived on the scene.

Donald Jenkinson, 38, is charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Possession of Break in Instruments, and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Michele LaLiberty, 30, is charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Possession of Break in Instruments, Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Mischief over $5000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on December 2.