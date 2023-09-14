Two people charged after crash in Belle River

Charges have been laid after a two vehicle crash in Belle River.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore Detachment were called to South Street around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash happened at the railroad tracks south of Adelaide Street.

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the collision were violating previous court orders and the driver was also showing signs of impairment.

Both were arrested without incident and taken to the Lakeshore Detachment.

A 37-year-old and a 38-year-old both from Wallaceburg have been charged.

Charges include Operation while Impaired, Fail to surrender insurance card, Failure to comply with prohibition order and Stop on roadway - no clear view.

Police say the investigation continues.