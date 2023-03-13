Two people charged following $49,000 drug bust in Kingsville

Two people have been charged after a $49,000 drug bust in Kingsville.

On Friday, March 10, the Ontario Provincial Police, Essex County and Lambton County Community OPP Street Crime Units, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed a search warrant at a Pearl Street West address.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine with an approximate value of $49,000.

Canadian currency and a firearm and ammunition were also seized.

Two people were taken into custody without incident.

A 28-year-old Kingsville man faces 12 drug trafficking and weapons-related charges, while a 51-year-old Kingsville man is facing six drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

If you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.