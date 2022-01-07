Two people charged following assault in Leamington

Two people have been charged by the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police after an assault that took place earlier this week in Leamington.

Officers from the Leamington OPP responded to a call reporting that an assault had taken place on Oak Street East on Monday just before 11 p.m.

According to police, an investigation by the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit revealed the victim was assaulted by known individuals and was then threatened with an edged weapon while inside a vehicle.

The victim managed to escape the encounter to seek medical attention and contacted police.

Investigators say they were able to identify the accused, arrest them, and take them into custody.

As a result, 32-year-old Elias Chavira-Gonzalez of Essex is facing charges of Assault with A Weapon, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm.

Chavira-Gonzalez remains in custody with an upcoming court date.

Additionally, 23-year-old Joshua Elechkar of Kingsville faces charges of Assault with A Weapon and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

He's scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.