Two people charged following incident outside a LaSalle home

Several charges have been laid against two people following an incident outside a home in LaSalle.

Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 9, LaSalle police officers were called to a home on St. Michael's Drive for a reported break and enter in progress.

When police arrived, they found two men in a physical confrontation in the driveway.

Investigators learned that a man had tried to enter the home by breaking a window next to the front door.

That's when a resident of the home went outside to confront the situation and the physical altercation started.

Police say the male resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the face and head and was treated at the hospital.

During the investigation, police say a young person who was at the residence began obstructing the officers in their investigation and became violent towards the officers, assaulting one of them.

The officer was not injured by the assault.

Police say this was not a random incident and all parties involved were familiar with each other.

An adult male is charged with break and enter, commit assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The young person was charged with numerous offences including obstruction of a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

The names of the involved persons are being withheld due to the involvement of a young person in this matter.