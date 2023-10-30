Two people charged in connection to the death of an infant in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested two people involving a case where a 9-month-old child died.

On Sept. 14, 2022, shortly after 8 a.m., emergency medical services were called to a residence in the Ford City area.

Upon arrival, paramedics located a 9-month-old child without vital signs. The child was rushed to hospital, and despite the efforts of medical staff, was pronounced deceased.

Following this incident, the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit launched a detailed investigation and an autopsy was conducted at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Based on the results of this investigation, a 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man have been arrested and charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life.

Their names are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

At this time, Windsor Police will not be sharing further information on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.