Two people critically injured after a crash in Windsor

Windsor police investigators are looking for witnesses after a crash that left two people critically injured.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of Riverside Drive West and Oak Street after a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot.

A male driver and female passenger were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The case remains under investigation and the Windsor Police Service would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.