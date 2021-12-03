Two people dead following early morning collision in Leamington

A crash between an SUV and a transport truck in Leamington earlier Friday morning has left two people dead.

Provincial Cst. Steven Duguay says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 77 between Mersea Road 10 and County Road 14.

"Terrible news that I have to share with you this morning that two occupants of the SUV have been confirmed deceased on scene. Our West Region time team are on scene to conduct their investigation and assist Leamington officers with this collision investigation."

Duguay say the OPP has closed Highway 77 from Mersea Road 10 to Mersea Road 8, and County Road 14 from Mersea Road 12 to County Road 31.

"Highway 77 between County Road 14 and Mersea Road 10 is closed and will be for the next several hours as officers are on scene completing their investigation."

Duguay says more details will be provided as they become available.